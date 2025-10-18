Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on playing Yakshasan in Thamma: ‘I play a very weird character, but…'

After years of playing some of Indian cinema’s most grounded and complex characters, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is venturing into a world of fantasy and imagination.

The National Award-winning actor, celebrated for his raw realism and emotional precision, is now ready to surprise audiences with his latest role in ‘Thamma’ — a big-budget fantasy adventure from Maddock Films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Yakshasan in ‘Thamma’ Speaking about his character, Nawazuddin can’t hide his excitement. “Trust me, I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while,” he grins. “My kids are going to be thrilled. I play a very weird character — but that weirdness is fascinating. It’s nothing like what I’ve done before, and I had an absolute blast on set.”

Nawazuddin steps into the role of Yakshasan, a mysterious being whose motives remain cloaked in ambiguity — part trickster, part philosopher, entirely unpredictable.

For Nawazuddin, the film isn’t just another role; it’s an experiment in tone and energy. “It’s like being a batsman,” he laughs. “You’re ready, but you still don’t expect that kind of delivery. Thank God I got it! I’m just happy filmmakers still see me in such unexpected avatars.”

What is Thamma about? The film was first announced in June 2024 under the working title 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', following a brief teaser that appeared in the post-credit sequence of ‘Stree 2’ (2024). By September 2024, the project was officially renamed 'Thamma'.

In a previous interview with Zoom, director Aditya Sarpotdar had clarified that ‘Thamma’ would mark a tonal shift within the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Unlike the earlier instalments, it is not a horror-comedy, but rather a romantic comedy woven with supernatural and mythical undertones, expanding beyond traditional folklore. At its core, the film explores the theme of vampires, reimagined within a contemporary and emotionally engaging narrative.

About Thamma Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Thamma’ also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film promises to be one of the most ambitious cinematic experiences of the festive season, blending state-of-the-art visual effects with emotional storytelling.