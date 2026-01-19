Nayanthara and Trisha’s cruise photos take over the internet: ‘two stars, chasing sunset’

Actors Nayanthara and Trisha sent social media into a collective swoon on Monday after sharing a set of pictures from a cruise holiday together — an unexpected pairing that fans didn’t know they needed.

The photos, posted on Instagram, show the two stars soaking in the sea breeze, laughing candidly and posing against a glowing sunset. Dressed in chic all-black outfits and oversized sunglasses, Nayanthara and Trisha looked relaxed, stylish and completely at ease in each other’s company.

What made the pictures especially striking was the sheer surprise factor. While both actors are among the most recognisable faces in South Indian cinema, they are rarely seen together in personal settings — making the cruise snapshots feel like a rare crossover moment.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the posts sparked an outpouring of reactions across social media, with fans flooding the comment sections to share their excitement and surprise. One user neatly summed up the mood online by writing, “Two stars… chasing sunsets,” a line that was echoed by many others. Several fans described the moment as a “cute plot twist,” while others called it “the most unexpected collab,” expressing delight at seeing the two leading stars together off screen. Comments such as “Two legends in one frame” underlined the admiration both actors command individually and collectively. Another widely liked response read, “Womanhood is healing the world,” reflecting the celebratory, feel-good tone of the reactions and the sense of joy fans felt seeing Nayanthara and Trisha share the frame.

Advertisement

For many, the images also triggered nostalgia for Trisha Illana Nayanthara, the 2015 hit directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Though the film itself starred GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, its cheeky title and pop-culture legacy have long linked the two actors in fans’ minds. Over the years, the film has gained cult status, making this real-life moment feel like a playful callback for long-time viewers.

Check out the viral post here:

Also Read | Video of man urinating at delhi metro station sparks outrage online

Both actors continue to remain busy on the professional front. Nayanthara was last seen in Test, a sports psychological thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. She has a packed slate ahead, including Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash.

Advertisement

Trisha, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. She has also earned praise for Vidaamuyarchi and The Good Bad Ugly, and made her OTT debut with the Telugu web series Brinda. Up next, she will appear in Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.