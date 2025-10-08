Nayanthara, Kavin collaborate for first time with rom-com Hi, first look poster out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actors Nayanthara and Kavin have teamed up for the first time for the movie titled 'Hi'. The makers have released the first-look poster of the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nayanthara announced the title of her new movie, which is directed by Vishnu Edavan. The movie is touted to be a musical-entertainment film.

The first poster shows Kavin and Nayanthara looking at each other as they sit atop a house. The second poster featured the actors sitting on different floors.

From the looks of the posters, the movie appeared to be a romantic drama between two neighbours.

Nayanthara shared the poster on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"It all begins with a simple Hi," wrote Nayanthara.

The movie is the debut directorial of lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan and also marks the first time collaboration between Nayanthara and actor Kavin.

Currently, Nayanthara has multiple projects in hand, which also include her reunion with actor Nivin Pauly in the movie 'Dear Students'.

The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film, 'Dear Students', is jointly directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The makers have not revealed the release date of the movie yet.

According to the teaser of the movie, the movie is expected to centre around the life of a schoolboy with a parallel police investigation helmed by Nayanthara.

The teaser opened with a humorous exchange between Nivin Pauly's character, Hari, and Nayanthara.

Mistaking her for a customer, Nivin Pauly starts describing the various dishes at the bakery.

However, Nayanthara quickly clarifies that she's there to discuss something personal, requesting him to sit down.

The teaser features humorous exchanges between Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, along with their solo action sequences.