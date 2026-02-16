One of highest paid actress in South with ₹200 cr net worth, charges ₹5 cr for ad, ₹10 cr for film – Who is she?

Stardom in India goes beyond box office hits, a loyal fan base, brand value, and immense financial power for actors. This is also relevant in the journey of actor Nayanthara, who is widely regarded as one of the richest actresses in South India.

Nayanthara's career Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. Although she didn't become a superstar overnight, she went on to make her Tamil cinema debut with Ayya in 2005, in Telugu with Lakshmi in 2006, both of which earned her recognition. In 2010, she further expanded her horizon with her first Kannada film, Super.

With time, Nayanthara took on diverse roles, gradually building a strong and versatile filmography spanning multiple languages.

Nayanthara with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan The biggest moment was when Nayanthara was roped in to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Khan, who had freshly returned to films after a long gap, was already the highlight of Jawan. Nayanthara's addition made it even more special as the film went on to earn more than 1,000 crore globally, as per reports.

How much does Nayanthara charge Years ago, Nayanthara hit headlines with her Tata Sky ad. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Nayanthara was paid a whopping ₹5 crore for the 50-second advertisement. The ad was reportedly shot over two days and later released in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The reports about the satellite-dish commercial remuneration sent shock waves in the industry, reflecting that brands were not merely purchasing her screen time, but they invested in her immediate recognition and powerful recall.

Nayanthara's net worth: Report After nearly two decades in the film industry, Nayanthara is believed to command close to ₹10 crore per film, with her overall net worth estimated at around ₹200 crore. Reportedly, her revenue streams remain stable and diversified, also driven by endorsements, public appearances, and other investments.

If rumours are true, one of the headline-making acquisitions owned by Nayanthara is said to be her private jet, reportedly worth about ₹50 crore. In her situation, it is believed that it enables her to travel between film sets, cities, and multiple industries. However, she is yet to confirm the claims.

Upcoming work Regarded as Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has a slew of upcoming films in the pipeline. The actor who was last seen in the Telugu flick, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, alongside Chiranjeevi, will next star in Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichandh Malineni's upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK 111.

After years, Nayanthara will be returning to Malayalam films with the much-awaited Patriot. It stars Mammootty and Mohanlal together for the first time in 17 years. Fahadh Faasil is also a part of the film.

Besides this, Nayanthara is also a part of two other Malayalam projects-- Dear Students and Pattu.