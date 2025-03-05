Actor Nayanthara issued a notice to her fans, media and people in the film industry, urging them to no more call her ‘Lady Superstar.’ The title was bestowed on her by the loved ones since a long time.

Nayanthara gives up ‘Lady superstar’ title In the letter shared on X, Nayanthara revealed the reason behind her decision and said, "Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar', a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me 'Nayanthara'.

“This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual. Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience.”

“Cinema is what keeps us united” She further expressed gratitude to everyone. She added, “While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With Love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara.”

The caption of her post read: “NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA,” with the folded hands emoji.

Nayanthara's real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. Her debut film Manassinakkare director Sathyan Anthikad gave her the stage name ‘Nayanthara.’

Nayanthara is not the only actor from the South film industry to reject a title given to her. Previously, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, and Jayam Ravi had urged fans to only call them by their name.