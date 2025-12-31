Nayanthara's first look from Toxic released! Internet reminded of Billa's Sasha; Vignesh Shivan reacts

Ahead of the new year, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups treated fans to a surprise. Before the end of 2025, a new poster from the Yash-starrer has been dropped. Unveiling the first look of actress Nayanthara, the film team introduced her character name as Ganga .

Nayanthara as Ganga in Toxic The poster stars Nayanthara in a black gown. Looking classy and dangerous at the same time, she is seen posing with a gun. Two men are seen holding the door for her, and others stand behind her.

“Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” wrote Yash while sharing the poster image.

Sharing the poster, Nayanthara shared the same post. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, re-shared the poster on his Instagram stories as well. Impressed by the same, he simply added, "Wow,” with several emojis.

Internet reacts to Nayanthara first look from Toxic Meanwhile, fans have praised the look on social media. Some were even compared it to Nayanthara's iconic character, Sasha from the 2007 film, Billa. It starred Ajith Kumar in the lead.

A fan wrote in the comment, “Billa Sasha 2.0!” “Have been waiting for this for a while,” added another.

One more said, “Couldn’t get any bigger and better.”

Casting Nayanthara in Toxic Talking about Nayanthara's character Ganga, Geetu Mohandas opened up about casting her.

Hindustan Times quoted the director saying, “I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed, I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”

Previously, the makers had released the first look posters of actors Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi who will be seen as Nadia and Elizabeth, respectively, in the film.

About Toxic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. Helmed by Mohandas, the film features an ensemble cast including Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, besides Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.

Toxic has been filmed in Kannada and English. Alongside these two original versions, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.