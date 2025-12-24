After viral video, Ned’s Declassified actor Tyler Chase reunites with co-stars and finds support. Watch

Remember actor Tylor Chase, who recently went viral after being spotted homeless? The child actor who rose to fame with Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, has now received help. He reunited with his co-stars, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee.

Chase, who played the role of Martin Qwerly, reportedly struggled with his health, as per his mother, The US Sun reported.

Homeless Tylor Chase gets help from co-star On Wednesday, actor Daniel Curtis Lee updated fans that Chase has been put in a hotel after being taken to a restaurant. In a video, Chase was seen enjoying a pizza with Lee. He also virtually reunited with Devon Werkheiser over FaceTime.

“Thank you so much,” Tylor Chase told Lee before sharing a hug.

Lee's post read: “Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?”

Watch:

Reacting to the update, many on the internet sent their prayers for Chase.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “That’s a good man right there.”

“One day he’s going to be on the podcast with you guys and look back on this and see how far he’s come and it’s going to be such a beautiful moment going to be a completely different person very soon (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “This is so heartbreaking and heartwarming.”

Someone else also said, “We’re gonna change his life, we love you Tyler!!! You’ve inspired many of people (sic)!”

Tylor Chase spotted homeless Tylor Chase was first spotted in Riverside, Los Angeles. In a video, a user spotted him wearing a worn-out polo shirt and holding up his jeans as he struggled to speak.

When the person filming him asked about his Nickelodeon stint, the actor replied, “Yeah, on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.”

Recently, the same user shared an update about Chase.

He wrote on Instagram, “Met up with Tyler this morning. He seems to be well rested and in good spirits. The city of Riverside provided transportation and a facility that will help him. Unfortunately he wasn't quite ready to go this morning. The city now has Tyler's dad's phone number and are going to be on top of getting him help. He has a close 038 friend coming in today to speak with him as well. The process has been started.”

Tylor Chase's mother on his health Previously, a GoFundMe page was set up for Tylor Chase. It had managed to rake in $1,200+ but later it was taken down by his mother. The actor's mother said, as per the US outlet, "Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it.”

