NEEK movie OTT release date: Tamil battle this week; Dhanush’s directorial to clash with Dragon

NEEK, directed by Dhanush, released on February 21 but failed at the box office. The film follows a chef's romantic struggles, competing with Dragon, which performed better theatrically.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Mar 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Advertisement
NEEK OTT release: Tamil movie battle this week; Dhanush’s directorial to clash with Dragon again(Screengrabs from YouTube/ Wunderbar Films/Think Music India)

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), directed by Dhanush, hit theatres on February 21. Despite decent reviews, NEEK struggled at the box office and became a commercial flop. The Telugu version of NEEK, titled Jabilamma Niku Antha Kopama, also failed to make an impact.

Now, NEEK is set for its OTT release. Dhanush announced that the film would start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Dubbed versions are expected on the same date.

Also Read | Daredevil Born Again OTT release schedule: When and how to watch new episodes

NEEK stars Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and Matthew Thomas. Actress Priyanka Mohan also appears in a cameo role.

Advertisement

The Tamil movie tells the story of a chef struggling with heartbreak. His parents try to arrange a marriage for him.

However, the bride-to-be encourages him to attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to find closure. The film explores whether he moves on, goes through with the arranged marriage or rekindles old love.

Also Read | Court movie OTT release: How to watch Nani’s courtroom drama movie online?

The Tamil film is written and directed by Dhanush, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Leon Britto. It is produced by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri Raja under Wunderbar Films and Raja Kasthoori Productions.

NEEK vs Dragon

NEEK clashed with Dragon in theatres on February 21, with the romantic comedy emerging as a clear winner. Now, both films are set to clash again on OTT platforms on March 21. NEEK will stream on Amazon Prime Video while Dragon will release on Netflix.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Officer on Duty’ streaming on OTT? Here’s when to watch Kunchacko Boban’s movie

Given Dragon’s strong box office performance ( 146.50 crore), there’s high anticipation for its digital release, especially among non-Tamil-speaking audiences.

While NEEK had a much quieter theatrical run ( 7.50 crore), its OTT release may offer a second chance to reach viewers and gain traction in the digital space. Other Tamil OTT releases this week include Baby and Baby (March 18, Sun NXT) and 2K Love Story, (March 14, Aha Tamil).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentNEEK movie OTT release date: Tamil battle this week; Dhanush’s directorial to clash with Dragon
First Published:19 Mar 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App