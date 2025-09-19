Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter, named India's official entry

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi film, Homebound has been officially selected as India’s entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jehtwa. It has made it to the Best International Feature Film category at the prestigious, Oscars 2026.

Homebound named India's official entry for Oscars 2026 On Friday, the chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra confirmed the development during a press conference in Kolkata.

Chandra said that a total of 24 films from different languages were considered to represent India at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.

"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.

The decision comes from a 12-member selection committee including producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.

Homebound Homebound revolves around the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The film also stars Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa, Chandan K Anand, Vijay Vikram Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Pankaj Dubey, Shreedhar Dubey and Tushar Phulke in supporting roles.

Earlier this year, the film was screened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival where it received standing ovation.

Not just at Cannes, the film also created waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Not only it received a standing ovation but also bagged the second runner-up spot for the prestigious International People's Choice Award.

When will Homebound release in India? After garnering fame at international film festivals like Cannes 2025 and the Toronto International Film Festival and making it to Oscars next year, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is now heading towards its theatrical release in India. The film will debut in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.