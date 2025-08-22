Neeraj Pandey on comparison between Special Ops 2 and Bond-Bourne: ‘Everyone is entitled to their opinion’ | Exclusive

Special Ops 2, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, has made its way into the hearts of the fans, easily becoming one of the most popular thriller series. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Special Ops 2 released after a long gap of 4 years.

Neeraj Pandey reveals why Special Ops 2 release got delayed In an interview with LiveMint, director Neeraj Pandey, who worked alongside co-director Shivam Nair, revealed why the release of his show was delayed.

"We (production) were ready with Special Ops 2 about 6 to 8 months back, but the Jio merger had not happened. When the merger finally happened, we had to wait for the IPL. Once IPL got over, we were ready with the season.”

Special Ops Season 2 is now streaming on JioHotstar.

The series had a larger production scale. It was shot across several countries, such as Hungary, Turkey and Georgia. The director recalled the “nightmare” during the making of the show.

Neeraj Pandey: Execution of Special Ops 2 became a nightmare Pandey shared, “We wanted to do something bigger than both the seasons (Special Ops 1 and Special Ops 1.5). That was the vision of the show — to go bigger and better. That essentially was the commandment when we sat down to write the episodes. The execution of it became quite a nightmare.”

"I would call it a nightmare because of the number of places we shot in."

Pandey revealed the challenges of moving his unit across countries, adhering to the tight shooting schedules.

"All these things are pre-planned with permission, air tickets booked, hotel stays — everything is planned about 2–2.5 months back. For example, if you are filming in Budapest and you have to complete Budapest shoot on a particular date and then head to Georgia, you will have to finish your work on the date you are committed to because you’ve got a flight the next day. There’s prep that takes place, outdoor shoot locations are locked from a particular date till a date; there’s a local crew waiting for you. Imagine a crew movement from India to Budapest to Georgia, Batumi to Tbilisi; all these things have to work like clockwork. So, everyone has to be on the mark, on the dot.”

Talking about the star of the Special Ops franchise – Kay Kay Menon is the heart and soul of the hit instalments. However, Pandey missed out on the opportunity to work with Menon as he was busy with the international schedules of Special Ops 2 this time.

“All of Kay Kay’s portions were directed by Shivam. We did a bit of shoot together in Delhi.”

“I mean… it comes around, doesn’t it? That’s how we mix our work. There’s always something else to do which is equally exciting and interesting.”

Was there a special brief this time as Menon revives Himmat Singh on screen? Pandey shared, “It is actually the script itself. When you write the script, you try to give as much nuance and details as possible so it becomes easy for actors to interpret and execute. On top of it, someone like Kay Kay bringing his craft on the table and adding more touches — that’s the joy of watching."

Why Neeraj Pandey did not compliment Tahir Raj Bhasin after takes? In the latest season of Special Ops, Kay Kay Menon's character clashed with Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the prime antagonist.

Bhasin once revealed that Pandey never used words like ‘good’ or ‘bad’ while giving feedback after takes. Instead, he would simply say ‘okay’, an unusual choice of words.

When asked Pandey about his habit, he quipped, “Oh, I said ‘okay’ because we had to move to the next. It is easier, na? Or else first compliment the actor and then move on. We don’t have that kind of time while filming. We are saying ‘move on’ only because the take is okay — simple as that.”

About Tahir, the new addition to the season, Pandey said, "He is tremendous work in progress. He will eventually grow with time, amazing potential.”

Does Special Ops aspire to become like Bond-Bourne? Many compared Special Ops 2 with iconic franchises like Bond and Bourne. How does the maker see these comparisons? Does he aspire to turn his curation into something similar to the western shows?

He answered, “We don’t aspire Special Ops to become something of something. We want it to become Ops, and that’s what it has become; we want to make it bigger and better at it. It should be the benchmark rather than becoming like anything or anyone else. I have always looked at content in that way — it should always stand on its own feet.”

“For people, drawing an inspiration is their business. We don’t dwell in it. We don’t work with that mindset. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”