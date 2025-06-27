Neeru Bajwa deletes Sardaar Ji 3 posts amid backlash over casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, actor Neeru Bajwa has deleted all promotional posts related to the film from her social media accounts. The move comes in the wake of backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Since the April terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian film bodies have reiterated a complete ban on collaborations with Pakistani artistes. Sardaar Ji 3, though not releasing in India, has been facing criticism for its overseas rollout and Hania’s involvement. Neeru, one of the most prominent faces in Punjabi cinema and a Canadian national, was recently seen promoting the film alongside Diljit in the UK, but has now stepped back from the campaign online.

Speaking to NDTV, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu clarified that the film was shot earlier this year, before the Pahalgam attack and before any restrictions were in place. “There was no restriction from the Government of India or any other institution,” he said, adding that the team decided not to release the film in India to avoid hurting public sentiment. “We did not put the trailer on YouTube in India, nor did we do any promotional activities here.”

Sidhu also addressed Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s widely criticised remarks following India’s Operation Sindoor, which was conducted in response to the Pahalgam incident. “They [Hania and Mahira Khan] should not have made such statements. She hit below the belt,” he said. “We’ve now decided we will not work with any Pakistani artist moving forward.”

He acknowledged that not releasing the film in India had financial consequences. “We’ve lost about 40% of our revenue,” he stated.

Diljit Dosanjh also responded to the backlash in a recent interview with BBC Asian Network. “This film was shot in February. A lot happened after that which was out of our control,” he said. “The producers realised they can’t release the film in India anymore. But they had invested a lot and decided to go ahead with overseas distribution.” On working with Hania Aamir, Diljit said, “She’s very professional. I keep to myself mostly.”

