Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Saturday and wishes are pouring in from her friends, family and fans on social media. Joining them, her mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor stole the show with her endearing post. She dropped the first picture of her and Alia from the times when they twinned in black outfits.

Neetu calls Alia her friend Calling Alia her gorgeous friend, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption of the photo, “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it’s one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love love and more love @aliaabhatt.”

Alia is married to Neetu and the late Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's sister wishes Alia Bhatt Not only her mother-in-law, but also her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a heartfelt wish for the birthday girl. Ranbir's sister took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Alia clicking a selfie with her and Neetu.

Adding a crown emoji upon Alia, Riddhima wished her: “Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back."

Soni Razdan on Alia's birthday Meanwhile, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan penned the sweetest poem for her 'birdie' Alia. With throwback pictures of Alia, the poem read: "Dearest Alia. A little wish for you …You perhaps do not know. How you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year. And live it without any fears. May audacity be your friend. And your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away (And not come back another day). I know my poem’s not that great. But it’s heart’s in the right place. All that I’m trying to convey. Is I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying.

Celebs wish Alia Bhatt Alia's half-sister, actor-producer Pooja Bhatt also wished the actor with a rare post. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, treated fans with a montage of video clips featuring the unseen side of the actor. From her childhood days to her first film BTS scenes, the video captures many moods of Alia throughout the years. Her post read, “Light of my life - then, now, forever. I’ll always answer all your dumb questions. Happy Birthday, best friend. I love you.”