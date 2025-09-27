Neha Dhupia takes 21-day health challenge, shares anti-inflammation drink recipe

The challenge involves consuming a turmeric-ginger-nigella seed concoction every day for three weeks.

Anjali Thakur
Published27 Sep 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Actress Neha Dhupia has embarked on a 21-Day challenge.
Actress Neha Dhupia has embarked on a 21-Day challenge.(Instagram/nehadhupia)

Actress Neha Dhupia has added another chapter to her fitness journey by taking up a 21-day health challenge aimed at reducing inflammation. The actor, who frequently shares wellness updates with her fans, revealed a special drink recommended by dietician Richa Gangani as part of the routine.

The challenge involves consuming a turmeric-ginger-nigella seed concoction every day for three weeks. Announcing it on Instagram, Neha wrote: “21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Neha Dhupia and Richa Gangani invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort.”

Check out the post here:

The anti-inflammation drink recipe

Ingredients

  • Raw turmeric (haldi)
  • 1 cube of raw ginger
  • 5–7 black peppercorns
  • 1 tsp nigella seeds (kalonji)

Method

  • Blend turmeric, ginger, peppercorns, nigella seeds and water.
  • Pour into ice cube trays and freeze.
  • Each morning, take one cube, add it to hot water, mix in 1 teaspoon of MCT oil (or coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil), and drink.

This isn’t the first time Neha has shared glimpses of her clean-eating journey. Earlier, she documented her “gluten-free adventure” with a banana-based pancake topped with fresh berries and lavender jam. Her breakfast table also featured a glass of lemonade, a jar of jam and a yellow bottle filled with seed-based ingredients, hinting at her experimentation with new diet habits.

Captioning the post as “Day 1 of 1… on the journey”, Neha even engaged her followers with a poll, asking if they would join her gluten-free experiment.

From gluten-free meals to anti-inflammation remedies, the actor’s posts continue to inspire fans looking to make small but sustainable changes towards healthier living.

