Neha Dhupia takes 21-day health challenge, shares anti-inflammation drink recipe

Actress Neha Dhupia has added another chapter to her fitness journey by taking up a 21-day health challenge aimed at reducing inflammation. The actor, who frequently shares wellness updates with her fans, revealed a special drink recommended by dietician Richa Gangani as part of the routine.
The challenge involves consuming a turmeric-ginger-nigella seed concoction every day for three weeks. Announcing it on Instagram, Neha wrote: “21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Neha Dhupia and Richa Gangani invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort.”
This isn’t the first time Neha has shared glimpses of her clean-eating journey. Earlier, she documented her “gluten-free adventure” with a banana-based pancake topped with fresh berries and lavender jam. Her breakfast table also featured a glass of lemonade, a jar of jam and a yellow bottle filled with seed-based ingredients, hinting at her experimentation with new diet habits.
]
Captioning the post as “Day 1 of 1… on the journey”, Neha even engaged her followers with a poll, asking if they would join her gluten-free experiment.
From gluten-free meals to anti-inflammation remedies, the actor’s posts continue to inspire fans looking to make small but sustainable changes towards healthier living.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.