Neha Dhupia takes 21-day health challenge, shares anti-inflammation drink recipe

Actress Neha Dhupia has added another chapter to her fitness journey by taking up a 21-day health challenge aimed at reducing inflammation. The actor, who frequently shares wellness updates with her fans, revealed a special drink recommended by dietician Richa Gangani as part of the routine.
The challenge involves consuming a turmeric-ginger-nigella seed concoction every day for three weeks. Announcing it on Instagram, Neha wrote: “21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Neha Dhupia and Richa Gangani invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort.”
This isn’t the first time Neha has shared glimpses of her clean-eating journey. Earlier, she documented her “gluten-free adventure” with a banana-based pancake topped with fresh berries and lavender jam. Her breakfast table also featured a glass of lemonade, a jar of jam and a yellow bottle filled with seed-based ingredients, hinting at her experimentation with new diet habits.
Captioning the post as “Day 1 of 1… on the journey”, Neha even engaged her followers with a poll, asking if they would join her gluten-free experiment.
From gluten-free meals to anti-inflammation remedies, the actor’s posts continue to inspire fans looking to make small but sustainable changes towards healthier living.