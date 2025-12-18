Neha Kakkar’s new song Candy Shop faces backlash; internet calls it ‘cheap copy’ of BLACKPINK'

Singer Neha Kakkar has landed in the middle of a social media storm following the release of her latest song Candy Shop. The track, which features her brother Tony Kakkar, has drawn sharp criticism online, with several users accusing it of copying K-pop aesthetics and labelling it a “cheap imitation” of global pop acts, particularly BLACKPINK.

What sparked the criticism Released on 15 December, Candy Shop marks yet another collaboration between the Kakkar siblings. However, soon after its release, the song began trending for the wrong reasons. Viewers took issue with its lyrics, choreography and styling, with many describing the track as “cringe”, “vulgar” and an unsuccessful attempt to mimic international pop trends.

Several users specifically pointed out similarities to K-pop visuals, questioning the song’s creative originality and execution.

How social media reacted The comment section across platforms was flooded with harsh reactions. One user wrote, “Cringe Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar song,” while another remarked, “Tony Kakkar songs are all about repeating one word a hundred times. It’s getting unbearable now.”

Others were more direct in their criticism of Neha’s performance and styling. “Trying hard to act like a K-pop star. What’s wrong with her?” one user commented, while another added that the overall vibe felt like “a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics — bold on paper but embarrassingly executed.”

Some users also compared the song unfavourably to international pop stars. A comment read, “Trying to copy Hollywood singers like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, but it just looks forced and cringe.” Another bluntly labelled Candy Shop “a cheap copy of BLACKPINK”.

A few reactions went further, questioning Neha Kakkar’s current musical direction and relevance. “Hard to believe this is the same singer who ruled the charts 7–8 years ago,” one post read.

Neha Kakkar’s journey so far Neha Kakkar began her music career at a young age, singing bhajans at religious events to support her family. She rose to fame after participating in Indian Idol 2 and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most recognisable playback singers.

Her popular tracks include Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli and Morni Banke. She is also a familiar face on television as a judge on multiple music reality shows.

Earlier this year, Neha made headlines after a video of her breaking down on stage during a Melbourne concert went viral. The incident reportedly followed audience boos over her alleged late arrival. Neha later blamed the organisers, claiming the situation had been misrepresented.