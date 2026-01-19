Neha Kakkar says she’s stepping back from ‘work and relationships’ after ‘Candy Shop’ backlash

Singer Neha Kakkar has announced that she is taking a step back from the public eye, weeks after her latest song Candy Shop drew heavy criticism online. In a series of emotional Instagram stories, the singer shared that she is pressing pause not just on work, but also on personal commitments, as she seeks space and peace.

Without directly addressing the backlash around the song, Neha wrote that she was taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, work and everything” she could think of. “Not sure if I’ll be back or not,” she added, thanking those who have supported her.

View full Image Neha Kakkar posted this story on Instagram

In another post, the singer made a rare public appeal to paparazzi and fans, requesting privacy. She asked not to be photographed or filmed, saying it was essential for her mental well-being. “This is the least you all can give me for my peace,” she wrote, urging people to respect her decision.

View full Image The singer also had a message for the paparazzi.

The announcement comes weeks after Candy Shop, a collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar, went viral following its release in December 2025. While the track clocked over 23 million views on YouTube, it also attracted sharp criticism on social media. Many users called the song underwhelming, while others took issue with its lyrics, choreography and visual style, with some even accusing it of borrowing heavily from K-pop aesthetics.

Neither Neha nor Tony directly responded to the criticism at the time, choosing instead to let the numbers speak. However, the intense online scrutiny appears to have taken a personal toll, though the singer has not explicitly linked her break to the song’s reception.

Neha Kakkar, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable playback voices over the past decade, has often spoken about the pressures of constant visibility and online judgement. She is married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh, whom she wed in October 2020. The Kakkar siblings also include singer-songwriter Sonu Kakkar.

Earlier in 2025, Sonu Kakkar deleted a post that mentioned that she was no longer a sister to her younger siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Sonu Kakkar deleted the emotional post hours after sharing it, without providing any explanation.

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” she wrote in an X and Instagram post.

However, both the posts were later deleted.