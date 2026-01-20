Neha Kakkar shuts down divorce rumours, urges fans: ‘Don’t drag my innocent husband’

Singer Neha Kakkar has firmly addressed rumours surrounding her marriage to singer Rohanpreet Singh, after a series of emotional social media posts triggered speculation about a possible separation.

The controversy began after Neha shared a cryptic note announcing a pause from both her personal and professional life. In the now-deleted post, she spoke about stepping away from “responsibilities, relationships, work and everything,” adding that she was unsure when — or if — she would return. The message quickly set off alarm bells among fans and gossip circles, with many reading it as a sign of trouble in her marriage.

As rumours escalated, Neha returned to social media later the same day to set the record straight. Making it clear that her husband and family had nothing to do with her distress, the singer appealed for restraint and sensitivity.

“Please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family into all this,” she wrote, stressing that their support has been central to her journey. Neha clarified that her disappointment was directed at “a few other people and the system,” not her personal relationships. Acknowledging that her emotional posts had been misinterpreted, she admitted that sharing vulnerable moments online often leads to exaggerated narratives.

View full Image Neha Kakkar slammed divorce rumours ( Instagram/@nehakakkar )

In a lighter follow-up message, Neha told fans she would no longer speak publicly about her personal life, adding that she would return “with a bang” after the break. While she did not go into detail about what prompted her decision to step back, the singer’s message underscored a clear demand for privacy.

