Neil Nitin Mukesh shares statement post exit from singing show as brand ambassador: Here's what happened and why

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has walked away from his role as brand ambassador of the singing reality show The Universal Idol, and the reason is far from harmonious. The actor has alleged that his dues were not paid, claiming that several cheques issued to him bounced.

Neil Nitin Mukesh leaves The Universal Idol Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh announced his exit from the singing reality show The Universal Idol. He took to social media and shared a statement, alleging non-payment as the reason behind his move. He claimed that several payments made to him in cheques bounced.

Promising strict action, the New York actor shared he is looking into legal options in this matter. He amplified his right for “appropriate remedies available to me under law” over the non-payment issue.

Mukesh took to X, formerly known as Twitter and announced his exit from the reality show as a brand ambassador. The show was linked to HMC Events.

Neil Nitin Mukesh alleges multiple cheque bounces The actor shared that three cheques were issued to him by the show makers. However, he said that all of them bounced, causing a “breach of trust.” He said he and his team made multiple attempts to resolve the issue, but nothing helped.

“Dear All, This is to formally announce my exit as Brand Ambassador from "The Universal Idol" associated with HMC Events,” he said in the statement.

He continued, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid / bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow- ups by my team and me personally and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately without result.”

“In light of the above, I have withdrawn from all present and future associations with Universal Idol, HMC Events, and Mr Shakeel Hassan and his associates with immediate effect,” he added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh continued further and said that his post is an attempt to caution “fellow artists” about such experiences.

“This note is issued in the interest of transparency and to caution fellow artists, partners, vendors, and collaborators to exercise due diligence and be mindful of claims, commitments, and payment assurances made. I reserve all rights to pursue appropriate remedies available to me under law,” Neil Nitin Mukesh wrapped up.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar jail after securing bail in cheque bounce case

About The Universal Idol Going by the official website of the show, The Universal Idol is an “international singing competition dedicated to discovering extraordinary vocal talents and unforgettable performers from every corner of the world.” Participants made it to the show after 15 auditions across 13 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.