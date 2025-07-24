Richest female rappers: Nicki Minaj still rules, but GloRilla is rising; inside 2025’s top-earning women in rap

In an arena once dominated by men, female rappers have carved out a powerful spot for themselves. These artists have indeed turned their lyrical prowess into a lasting legacy, not just on the charts, but in boardrooms, beauty ventures, and much more. These women have redefined what it means to own the game. As of 2025, we are looking at the top five and other notable richest women in rap who have turned talent into serious money. This is not just about who made the most; it is about the relevancy, creativity, and hustle that helped these artists break barriers. From Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, to rising GloRilla, check out the list below.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj tops the richest woman in rap rankings with a staggering net worth of $190.5 million, per CEO Today. Hailing from Trinidad, the diva has built her empire not just through chart-topping hits like Anaconda and Super Bass, but also via business moves, endorsements, and her popular Myx Moscato line.

Cardi B Up next, we have Cardi B, who became an overnight sensation with Bodak Yellow and has not looked back since. The Bronx native commands a reported net worth of over $100 million according to the publication, though she claims it is even higher. From chart-topping hits to major brand deals and smart investments, Cardi has proven she is not just in the game, she is owning it.

Queen Latifah Third on the list is Queen Latifah, who broke ground as one of hip-hop’s earliest female voices, and she has only expanded her reach since. From Grammy-winning tracks to award-winning acting roles, she has built an empire on talent and grit. With a thriving production company and decades in the game, her $70 million fortune speaks volumes, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Missy Elliott Missy Elliott is not just a rapper, she is a visionary who changed the hip-hop scene. With five Grammys under her belt and chartbuster hits like Work It, she has also made her mark behind the scenes as a producer and writer. Her estimated net worth is $63.5 million, according to CEO Today.

Lizzo Born as Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo turned self-love into a global movement. With bold hits like Truth Hurts and a message that screams body positivity, she is more than just a chart-topper. Her $50.8 million net worth also comes from savvy business moves, including her Yitty shapewear line, as per reports.

Doja Cat, GloRilla and others Beyond the top five, several women continue to shape the rap scene. Megan Thee Stallion boasts $38.1 million. Pepa stands strong with $19.05 million. Doja Cat commands $15.24 million. Grammy-nominated star GloRilla, worth $2 million, who broke out with F.N.F. (Let’s Go) and Tomorrow, as per CEO Today.

How much is GloRilla worth in 2025? GloRilla’s net worth is estimated at $2 million.