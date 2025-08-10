Netflix announces Season 3 of One Piece; unveils FIRST look of Season 2 - Watch video

OTT giant Netflix announced the renewal of its hit live-action manga adaptation, One Piece, right ahead of the One Piece Season 2 premiere. The announcement arrived at the One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo that the pirate adventure will be returning for a third season, while also unveiling the first look of One Piece Season 2.

Netflix announces One Piece Season 3 “A new dawn is approaching. The Grand Line is no place for the faint of heart. Brace yourselves, ONE PIECE INTO THE GRAND LINE sets sail in 2026! And looks like Season 3 Production is kicking off,” read the official first look of One Piece Season 2.

According to a press release, the production work on One Piece Season 3 will begin in Cape Town, South Africa, later in 2025, with Ian Stokes joining Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series, One Piece follows a pirate, Monkey D Luffy, as he sails across the seas with his Straw Hats crew.

"Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s mysterious treasure, the One Piece," reads the official logline.

One Piece Season 2 first look video Meanwhile, the second season is set to release on Netflix in 2026.

The exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

Officially titled “One Piece: Into the Grand Line,” the official description for Season 2 states:

“Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies," mentioned about the upcoming season in a report by Variety.

Watch video:

In the show, Iñaki Godoy stars as Luffy alongside Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Other cast members include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

Season 2 is said to introduce several new characters, including David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0.

The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.