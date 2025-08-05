Netflix cancels Arnold Schwarzenegger's Fubar following underwhelming Season 2 viewership despite star power

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy action series ‘Fubar’ will not be returning for a third season on Netflix, the streamer confirmed, a little over a month after Season 2 debuted on June 12.

Netflix cancels Fubar following underwhelming Season 2 The decision comes after what was described as a surprisingly soft return for the show. Though the first season launched with significant buzz in May 2023—buoyed by Schwarzenegger’s global popularity—its second season failed to capture similar momentum.

Monica Barbaro, who co-stars as Schwarzenegger’s on-screen daughter Emma and became an Oscar nominee in between seasons for ‘A Complete Unknown’, also returned for Season 2.

Season 2, released more than two years after Season 1, managed only a brief appearance in Netflix’s English-language Top 10. During its launch weekend, the show earned 2.2 million views, a steep drop from the 11 million views that greeted its premiere season.

It peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3 million views and barely held onto the #10 spot in Week 3 with 1.8 million, before vanishing from the rankings.

What is Fubar about? The story of ‘Fubar’ centres on CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Barbaro), who each lead double lives while unknowingly working for the same agency. Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma have lied to each other for years, with neither of them knowing that the other is a CIA operative.”