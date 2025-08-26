Netflix cancels ‘The Waterfront’ after just one season despite strong viewership and global chart success

Netflix has decided not to move forward with a second season of The Waterfront, the crime and family drama created by Kevin Williamson. The news comes just two months after the show’s debut on June 19, and was confirmed by Deadline, citing sources close to the production.

Netflix cancels ‘The Waterfront’ According to reports, Williamson has already informed the cast and crew that the series will not return. The decision comes as a surprise, given the show’s strong performance.

Kevin Williamson shares his reaction after 'The Waterfront 2' was cancelled.

‘The Waterfront’ remained in Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language series for five consecutive weeks, including three weeks at the number one spot. At its peak, the series reached 11.6 million views in a single week.

The show’s numbers were notably better than other series Netflix has cancelled this year after one season. For example, ‘Pulse’ and ‘The Residence’ each peaked below ‘The Waterfront’, drawing 8.5 million and 8.8 million views respectively.

More about ‘The Waterfront’ Starring Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist and Maria Bello, ‘The Waterfront’ followed the lives and secrets of the powerful Buckley family in North Carolina. Like the upcoming series ‘Ransom Canyon’, it was a character-driven drama centred on complex family dynamics.

Despite strong initial numbers and reportedly good completion rates, sources say Netflix felt the overall performance didn’t meet the threshold required for renewal. The platform typically weighs viewership against production costs and other factors such as awards potential, social media impact, and audience demographics.