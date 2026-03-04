Netflix drops adorable BTS video with V, Jungkook to tease ARIRANG trailer — When and where to watch

BTS is officially back — and for the first time in three years and nine months, the South Korean super-group will make their highly anticipated return to the stage with a performance in Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square.

The long-awaited record, ARIRANG, will be released on 20 March, the day before their live performance on Netflix.

After their LIVE show, a BTS documentary film showcasing the making of ARIRANG, will be released on Netflix on March 27

To mark the collab, Netflix just dropped an adorable behind-the-scenes video, featuring all seven members of the boy gang — RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga and J-Hope — to announce their return and tease the trailer launch of their upcoming gig, Arirang.

“BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. Trailer tomorrow,” Netflix posted on Instagram, alongside the video showing RM holding up a sheet of paper with the words “Trailer Tomorrow” scribbled across it.

The other six BTS members broke into a goofy jig for the video and danced to the tune of 'Butter'.

When is BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG streaming on Netflix? BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will stream live exclusively on Netflix on March 21.

What time is the BTS live performance? 8 p.m. KST

5:30 PM IST

Following the live performance, the band will embark on the ARIRANG World Tour, which will span 34 regions and feature 82 shows across the globe.

Why did BTS go on hiatus? The BTS were on a hiatus because of South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. In December 2022, the BTS members put their wildly successful careers on hold as each enlisted for up to 18 months of mandatory military service.

Jin and j-hope were discharged in 2024, and RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook were discharged in early June 2025. SUGA was the last member to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

As some members left for enlistment, others released various solo works in their own time.

What’s the Netflix BTS documentary about? BTS: THE RETURN is a feature-length documentary from acclaimed director Bao Nguyen and renowned producers This Machine (Martha, Karol G) and HYBE.

According to Netflix TUDUM, the BTS documentary will serve as a companion to the live performance and chronicle the long-awaited return of BTS and the making of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access as the group comes back together and charts an unprecedented path forward together after a nearly four-year hiatus.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has reached extraordinary levels of success and built ARMY, a fan base that has taken on everything from philanthropic work to politics.

“After completing their mandatory military service, the seven members meet up in Los Angeles to make music together. They return to a shared creative space after being shaped by time apart and personal change,” Tudum said, noting that for their next chapter, they reflect on their whirlwind past as they contemplate what the future of BTS will look and sound like.

BTS: THE RETURN will offer an intimate look at the performers as they work through doubt and share in moments of laughter and rediscovery.

What does ARIRANG mean? The title ARIRANG draws from Korea’s famous folk song. It symbolises homecoming and resilience.

According to UNESCO, Arirang is a famous Korean folk song tradition passed down orally over generations. It appears in many traditional, symphonic and modern forms.

The melody often repeats the refrain: “Arirang, arirang, arariyo, Over the Arirang hill you go.”

Songs in BTS ARIRANG The track list opens with “Body to Body” and includes a mix of evocative titles such as “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” “No. 29” and the lead single “SWIM”, which appears midway through the lineup.