Netflix drops Perfect after Millie Bobby Brown exits over creative differences

Los Angeles [US], April 11 (ANI): Netflix has shelved its upcoming Olympic gymnastics drama 'Perfect' following the exit of actor Millie Bobby Brown due to creative differences, according to sources familiar with the project, according to Variety.

Brown was set to portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, a member of the 1996 'Magnificent Seven' U.S. women's gymnastics team. The film was to be directed by Cate Shortland, with a screenplay by Ronnie Sandahl.

The film's original director, Gia Coppola, left the project earlier and was replaced by Shortland, as per the outlet.

Announced in September last year, 'Perfect' had Brown also serving as a producer under her banner, alongside producers Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Magna Studios.

Strug became a historic figure during the 1996 Summer Olympics when, at just 18, she performed a vault on an injured ankle to help secure a gold medal for Team USA. After landing the vault, she collapsed due to injury and was carried off by her coach, later joining her teammates at the medal ceremony in one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history. Her achievement led to widespread recognition, including talk show appearances, a parody on Saturday Night Live and a feature on a Wheaties cereal box, according to Variety.

Following her gymnastics career, Strug worked as an elementary school teacher and held roles in the White House and the Justice Department.

Brown recently wrapped five seasons of Stranger Things, which she began at age 12. She is set to appear in Enola Holmes 3 this summer and has completed work on the romantic comedy Just Picture It, co-starring Gabrielle LaBelle.