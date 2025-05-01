Netflix goes big at WAVES Summit 2025 with immersive experiences: Dive into the world of Squid Game, Heeramandi, more

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) began at the Jio Convention on May 1 and OTT platform Netflix put up a huge display at the event on Thursday.

In a series of Instagram stories, Netflix on Thursday revealed a beautifully curated pavilion that they put up at the WAVES summit.

The massive immersive pavilion is a mix of tech, storytelling, and pop culture, with dedicated sections to shows like Squid Game, Heeramandi and others.

Fans at the WAVES Summit can stop by the Netflix pavillion to dive deep into their favourite shows and movies. Images shared by the company on their Instagram stories reveal VR sets worn by fans who enjoy an immersive experience at the WAVES Summit Netflix Pavilion.

WAVES Summit Netflix Pavilion

Squid Game experience Squid Game fans who visit the summit are in for an awesome experience as Netflix is now letting them experience the show in real life with their VR sets.

Deep dive into Heeramandi You can also get a similar experience of the Heeramandi world.

Dub your own shows If VR was not enough, Netflix is also letting fans dub their favourite parts of shows with their own voices.

WAVES Summit 2025 The WAVES Summit, running between May 1 and May 4 in Mumbai, aims to bring together the world’s leading media, entertainment, and technology innovators.

Spanning 15,000 square metres, the summit will see the participation of over 100 leading exhibitors — including Netflix, Amazon, Google, Meta, Sony, Reliance, Adobe, Tata, Balaji Telefilms, Dharma Productions, Saregama, and Yash Raj Films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the WAVES Summit 2025, said that the event has the potential to become a global talent platform at a time when India is emerging as an international hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

He said this was the right time for "create in India, create for world" when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling while India has so much more to offer.

Like Indian 'khana', I am sure Indian 'gaana' will also become globally popular, he said, adding the screen size may be becoming mini but the message (India's stories) is becoming mega.

"Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope is becoming infinite," he said.