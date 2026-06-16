Netflix greenlights Icebreaker series based on Hannah Grace novel

Netflix has officially ordered a television adaptation of Icebreaker, the bestselling romance novel by Hannah Grace, marking the streaming giant's latest investment in the rapidly growing popularity of sports romance stories.
The series will adapt the first instalment of Grace's Maple Hills franchise, a contemporary romance that became a publishing phenomenon through BookTok, the influential literary community on TikTok. Since its release, Icebreaker has sold more than two million copies worldwide and has established itself as one of the most successful romance titles of recent years.
Set against the backdrop of college athletics, the novel follows the relationship between a competitive figure skater and a hockey team captain. Its enemies-to-lovers dynamic, combined with themes of ambition, rivalry and romance, helped it gain a substantial following among readers online and in traditional publishing markets.
Netflix has tapped Amanda Lasher, whose previous credits include Gossip Girl, to serve as showrunner for the adaptation. The project will also be executive produced by Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan, adding further industry experience to a series that is already attracting considerable attention from fans of the source material.
The announcement comes amid continued success for other hockey-themed romance properties. Rachel Reid's Heated Rivalry and Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus, widely regarded as a landmark titles in the genre, were both recently renewed for a second season, further demonstrating the commercial appeal of sports-based romantic storytelling.
Netflix has not yet announced any information regarding the cast or the release date.
Icebreaker is the first novel in Hannah Grace's bestselling Maple Hills series and follows the relationship between Anastasia “Stassie” Allen, an elite figure skater, and Nathan “Nate” Hawkins, the captain of the Maple Hills University hockey team. Anastasia has spent years working towards her dream of competing at the highest level in figure skating and is known for her intense discipline, rigid routines and fierce determination.
Nate, by contrast, is outgoing, dependable and well-liked, already on track for a professional hockey career. Their worlds collide when an incident forces the hockey and figure skating teams to share the same ice rink, creating tension between the two athletes.
Alongside the central romance, the novel explores themes of ambition, mental health, friendship, self-worth and personal growth. Key supporting characters include Anastasia's best friend Lola, Nate's close-knit group of hockey teammates and roommates, and Nate's younger sister Sasha.
The novel's blend of sports competition, emotional healing, humour and romance helped turn it into a BookTok sensation, selling millions of copies worldwide and launching the wider Maple Hills series.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.