Netflix House: All on tickets, activities, and more about streaming giant's theme park

Netflix has announced the launch of three theme parks, each called Netflix House, in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas, according to the streaming platform’s companion website, Tudum.

While the Philadelphia Netflix House at King of Prussia will open its doors on November 12, the Dallas Netflix House at Galleria Dallas will commence business on December 11 this year. A Las Vegas location will be confirmed in 2027, as per Tudum.

Netflix House: All you need to know about activities Each Netflix House will occupy more than 100,000 square feet. Although there is no entry fee as such for the Netflix Houses, certain experiences must be purchased. Among other activities, one will be able to click selfies with fictional characters like Queen Charlotte from A Bridgerton Story and Luffy from One Piece.

Additionally, one can attend the screenings of hit Netflix movies, including Kpop Demon Hunters. You can also take part in the famous Red Light, Green Light game from Squid Games inside a Netflix House.

On the other hand, a special store named NETFLIX BITES will sell dishes inspired by hit shows and series on the streaming platform. Among other merchandise, visitors will be able to purchase the famous Hellfire Club T-shirt from Stranger Things.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Marian Lee, referred to the concept of Netflix House as “fandom coming to life”. Lee promised that the theme parks would take visitors on “an epic journey”.

“With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back,” Marian Lee told Tudum.

Tickets for Netflix House According to Tudum, “Netflix House is free to enter and explore” for the fans. However, visitors will have to pay for certain exciting activities. Tickets for the Philadelphia House and the Dallas House will be available online from October 17 and November 18, respectively. Fans can sign up for a waitlist on netflixhouse.com.

FAQs When does the Philadelphia Netflix House open? The Philadelphia Netflix House at King of Prussia will open its doors on November 12 this year.

Where is the Dallas Netflix House located? The Dallas Netflix House is located at Galleria Dallas.

