Netflix India’s 2026 slate revealed: Family Business, Musafir Cafe, Dhindora 2, Ikka and more

Netflix has significantly expanded its India push by unveiling an ambitious slate of original films and series for 2026, signalling how central the country has become to the global streamer’s growth plans. Announced on 3 February, the lineup spans 16 scripted series, 11 films and two reality shows, mixing star-led spectacles, socially rooted dramas and regional-language storytelling.

Among the headline projects is Family Business, a high-stakes corporate drama directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The series explores a ruthless succession battle between a powerful industrialist and the protégé he once handpicked to inherit his empire.

At the other end of the emotional spectrum is Ghooskhor Pandat, a gritty drama from popular filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, headlined by the famous Manoj Bajpayee, which delves into moral conflict and high-risk choices. Balancing intensity with intimacy is Musafir Cafe, starring national-award winning actor Vikrant Massey, a reflective story centred on love, self-discovery and second chances.

Netflix is also leaning into dark humour with Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, which turns family chaos into a twisted thriller. Comedy fans will also see the return of Dhindora for its second season, bringing back Bhuvan Bam’s popular universe.

Stories rooted in India’s social fabric feature prominently. Hum Hindustani, starring Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi, revisits the country’s first general election, while Hello Bachhon traces the impact of India’s booming edtech movement through the story of a transformative start-up.

Action and psychological drama also find space with Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna; Accused, featuring Konkona Sen Sharma; and Kartavya, led by Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Mishra. The war drama Operation Safed Sagar revisits the Indian Air Force’s role during the Kargil conflict.

Netflix is also expanding its unscripted and franchise slate with Lock Upp, Desi Bling, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, Mismatched Season 4, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Lust Stories 3.

Regional storytelling gets a major boost too. Tamil titles include Legacy, starring R. Madhavan, and the rom-com series #Love, while Telugu entries range from Takshakudu starring Anand Deverakonda to Super Subbu.