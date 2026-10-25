Netflix is removing 52 titles: 6 must-watch films to stream before they leave the platform – See here

Netflix subscribers in the United States have just days left to catch dozens of films before they disappear from the platform. A total of 52 movies are scheduled to leave Netflix US on 1 November 2026, in one of the month's biggest removals of licensed titles.

Netflix US Is Removing 52 Movies on 1 November The list includes several recognisable franchises, cult favourites and acclaimed dramas. Seven films from the Fast & Furious franchise are among those scheduled to depart, alongside titles such as Nightcrawler, 13 Going On 30, American Sniper, Speed, and other titles.

According to What's on Netflix, the departures are tied to licensing agreements, which determine how long a streaming service can host a film. The list remains preliminary, and removal dates can change. Netflix's own November guide also confirms that several of these titles are scheduled to leave its US library on 1 November.

For viewers trying to decide what to watch before the deadline, these six films offer a mix of action, suspense, history and cult cinema.

1. American Sniper (2014) Directed by Clint Eastwood, American Sniper stars Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, a US Navy SEAL sniper whose reputation for extraordinary accuracy makes him one of the most prominent marksmen in American military history.

The film follows Kyle through multiple deployments to Iraq, where the demands of combat begin to affect his relationships and his ability to settle back into civilian life. Sienna Miller plays his wife, Taya, whose experience of the war is shaped by the long absences and emotional distance that follow him home.

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2. 13 Going on 30 (2004) Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, 13 Going on 30 is a romantic comedy with a fantasy premise that turns an ordinary teenage wish into an unexpected journey through adulthood. Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who feels awkward and overlooked, wishes she could skip adolescence and become a confident adult.

The next morning, she wakes up in the body of her 30-year-old self, living in New York City with a successful career, a stylish wardrobe and a life she barely recognises.

The film balances humour with a more thoughtful look at ambition, identity and the importance of remaining true to oneself. Garner's energetic performance gives the story much of its charm, while the relationship between Jenna and Matt, played by Ruffalo, provides its emotional centre.

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3. Nightcrawler (2014) Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of his most unsettling performances in Nightcrawler, a psychological thriller directed by Dan Gilroy that examines the darker side of television news and the public's appetite for sensational stories.

Gyllenhal plays Lou Bloom, a struggling Los Angeles resident who discovers the world of freelance crime journalism while searching for a way to make money. Armed with a camera and a police scanner, Lou begins filming car crashes, violent incidents and crime scenes before selling the footage to local television stations.

His work attracts the attention of a news producer, Nina Romina, played by Rene Russo, who is under pressure to deliver increasingly shocking material to keep her programme competitive.

4. Speed (1994) Starring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper, Speed is one of the defining action thrillers of the 1990s. The story follows Jack Traven, a Los Angeles police officer who becomes involved in a deadly confrontation with a bomber known as Howard Payne, played by Hopper.

After Jack foils an earlier attack, Payne targets a city bus and rigs it with an explosive device designed to detonate if the vehicle's speed falls below 50 miles per hour. With dozens of passengers trapped on board, Jack must find a way to keep the bus moving while working to prevent the bomber from carrying out his plan.

5. Fast Five (2011) Fast Five marked a significant turning point for the Fast & Furious franchise, moving the series beyond its street-racing origins and towards the large-scale action and heist spectacles that would define its later instalments. Directed by Justin Lin, the film follows Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and Brian O'Conner, played by Paul Walker, as they attempt to start over in Rio de Janeiro after escaping custody.

The film also introduces Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, a determined federal agent tasked with tracking down Dom and his crew. His pursuit adds another layer of tension, particularly as the team must contend with both Hobbs and the criminal network they are trying to outmanoeuvre.

The story builds towards an elaborate plan to steal $100 million, combining car chases, elaborate stunts, close-quarters fights and the franchise's familiar emphasis on loyalty and chosen family.

6. Under the Skin (2013) Starring Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a science-fiction film that takes a drastically different approach from the genre's more familiar action-driven stories. Directed by Jonathan Glazer and based on Michel Faber's novel, the film follows an unnamed woman who travels around Scotland in a van, picking up men she encounters along the way.