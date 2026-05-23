Netflix nears US deal for Cannes breakout film La Bola Negra

Netflix is closing in on a major US acquisition deal for La Bola Negra following intense interest from multiple distributors at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film has rapidly become one of the competition’s most talked-about titles.
According to industry reports emerging from Cannes, the streamer is expected to secure domestic rights to the Spanish-language feature in a deal believed to be worth between $4 million and $5 million — a figure that would mark one of the largest US acquisitions for a non-English-language title in recent years.
The agreement, reportedly brokered by Goodfellas and CAA Media Finance, is said to include a multi-week theatrical release commitment alongside a significant awards-season campaign. Industry observers have already begun drawing comparisons to Emilia Pérez, another international Cannes title that crossed over into wider awards conversation and mainstream visibility.
Directed by filmmaking duo Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, La Bola Negra premiered Thursday evening to a reportedly extraordinary reception, culminating in a 20-minute standing ovation inside the Palais des Festivals. The response places the film close to Cannes history, just shy of the festival’s widely cited ovation record set by Guillermo del Toro’s Pan's Labyrinth, which received a 22-minute ovation in 2006.
The film stars Penélope Cruz alongside Miguel Bernardeau, Guitarricadelafuente and Glenn Close. Set across three distinct periods — 1932, 1937 and 2017 — the drama follows three interconnected men whose lives are tied together through sexuality, grief, inheritance and the unfinished writings of celebrated Spanish poet Federico García Lorca.
The film’s official synopsis reads: “La bola negra tells the interconnected stories of three men in three different eras. Three lives intimately linked by sexuality and desire, pain and inheritance, and one of the last unfinished works by Spanish poet Federico García Lorca.”
The project marks the first feature film from Calvo and Ambrossi since Holy Camp! in 2017. The pair most recently gained international attention for the acclaimed Movistar Plus+ series La Mesías, which premiered at the San Sebastián International Film Festival before later screening at Sundance.
Interest in La Bola Negra intensified immediately after its Cannes debut, with distributors including Neon, A24 and Mubi all reportedly pursuing U.S. rights before Netflix emerged as the frontrunner.
Meanwhile, Spanish distributor Elastica is set to release the film domestically in October, while French co-producer Le Pacte will oversee distribution in France.
With awards speculation already beginning to build around the project, La Bola Negra has quickly positioned itself as one of the defining international titles of this year’s Cannes competition.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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