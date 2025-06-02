Netflix OTT releases this week: New movies to watch; One of Them Days, ⁠A Widow’s Game, Titan & more

There’s a lot happening in entertainment this week — from a lighthearted comedy ⁠movie, One of Them Days, to Titan, an investigative documentary which unveils the 2023 OceanGate Disaster. Here’s a quick look at the top releases and updates to keep on your radar.

⁠One of Them Days

Plot: The movie revolves around two best friends who are scrambling to repay their stolen rent money. They take part in a frantic race across LA to find enough cash to avoid eviction.

Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Release Date: June 4

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Plot: This documentary is based on CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator and the doomed underwater endeavour that called into question the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.

The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023,

Genre: Investigative documentary

Language: English

Release Date: June 11

Our Times

Plot: The movie revolves around two gifted physicists who travel to the future, and they must adapt to a new world — and a new relationship dynamic — to find their way back home.

Cast: Lucero, Benny Ibarra, Renata Vaca

Genre: Sci-Fi

Language: Spanish

Release Date: June 11

A Widow’s Game

Plot: The story for this psychological thriller revolves around a murder investigation that will shatter the facade of the victim's widow and expose her double life. It is based on real-life events.

Cast: Ivana Baquero, Tristán USpanishlloa, and Carmen Machi

Genre: Crime drama

Language: Spanish

Release date: May 30

Lost in Starlight

Plot: The movie is based on a near-impossible love story between a woman from Mars and a man from Earth.

Cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Hong Kyung

Genre: Sci-Fi

Language: Korean

Release date: May 30

The Heart Knows

Plot: A shallow man's life takes a profound turn after a heart transplant, after the donor's vibrant world pulls him in.

Cast: Benjamín Vicuña, Julieta Díaz, Gloria Carrá, Yayo Guridi, Peto Menahem, Julia Calvo, Bicho Gómez

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Spanish