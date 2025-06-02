Netflix OTT releases this week: New movies to watch; One of Them Days, ⁠A Widow’s Game, Titan & more

There’s a lot happening in entertainment this week — from a lighthearted comedy movie, One of Them Days, to Titan, an investigative documentary which unveils the 2023 OceanGate Disaster. Here’s a quick look at the top releases and updates to keep on your radar.
Plot: The movie revolves around two best friends who are scrambling to repay their stolen rent money. They take part in a frantic race across LA to find enough cash to avoid eviction.
Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams
Genre: Comedy
Language: English
Release Date: June 4
Plot: This documentary is based on CEO Stockton Rush’s quest to become the next billionaire innovator and the doomed underwater endeavour that called into question the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.
The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023,
Genre: Investigative documentary
Language: English
Release Date: June 11
Plot: The movie revolves around two gifted physicists who travel to the future, and they must adapt to a new world — and a new relationship dynamic — to find their way back home.
Cast: Lucero, Benny Ibarra, Renata Vaca
Genre: Sci-Fi
Language: Spanish
Release Date: June 11
Plot: The story for this psychological thriller revolves around a murder investigation that will shatter the facade of the victim's widow and expose her double life. It is based on real-life events.
Cast: Ivana Baquero, Tristán USpanishlloa, and Carmen Machi
Genre: Crime drama
Language: Spanish
Release date: May 30
Plot: The movie is based on a near-impossible love story between a woman from Mars and a man from Earth.
Cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Hong Kyung
Genre: Sci-Fi
Language: Korean
Release date: May 30
Plot: A shallow man's life takes a profound turn after a heart transplant, after the donor's vibrant world pulls him in.
Cast: Benjamín Vicuña, Julieta Díaz, Gloria Carrá, Yayo Guridi, Peto Menahem, Julia Calvo, Bicho Gómez
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Spanish
Release date: May 30
