Streaming giant Netflix is preparing to drop an update about Tamil-language sports drama ‘Test’ today, on the occasion of Holi. The highly anticipated Kollywood movie will release on OTT platforms next month.
The post on X on March 13 stated, “Some journeys are personal. Some battles, deeper. Will her love be tested? Kumudha’s TEST will be revealed tomorrow.”
On Chhoti Holi, March 13, Ravichandran Ashwin, the former Indian cricketer, reviewed Test movie. As the filmmakers are preparing to release the film next month, Ravichandran Ashwin expressed heartfelt wishes for the team's success after watching the movie.
Taking to social media platform Instagram, Ravichandran Ashwin stated, “Watching @worldofsiddharth in “Test” feels like watching a cricketer who has spent years in the game.”
Praising actor Siddharth's performance in the upcoming movie, he suggested that S Sashikanth directorial movie will bring in something special for the actor. Ravichandran Ashwin stated, “His technical understanding and love for the sport was evident through his prep and now seeing it all come alive on screen, I know this film is going to be something special for him. Wishing the team of Test all the success!”
With a unique storyline and stellar performances, the film boasts a stellar cast and features R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth in lead roles. Unlike many other big releases, ‘Test’ will not be released in theatres but will premiere directly on OTT platform Netflix.
Test, which is Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year, will release start streaming online from April 4. Produced by YNOT Studios, it marks the directorial debut of S Sashikanth who has also written the film.
Test, which delves into the lives of a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher will give the viewers an emotional rollercoaster ride. Set against the high-stakes world of cricket, Test narrates the story of interlocking of paths of the three individuals, who make choices that redefine their futures. This pan-India movie will release in multiple languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
