Streaming giant Netflix cancelled the production of spy drama series “The Recruit.” Thus, discontinuing Noah Centineo starrer show after two seasons. Over a month back, the show's second season debuted on the OTT platform, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Expressing disappointment, Noah Centineo's co-star Colton Dunn in a social media post stated, "'The Recruit' has been cancelled y'all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!” he posted.

Colton Dunn fondly remembers memories In a post on Instagram, Colton Dunn recalled the memories he created with the show's cast members. Fondly remembering the memories he created with the show's cast, Colton Dunn said, “You can’t cancel the memories. Very thankful to the cast, crew and creator of The Recruit. It was a good run with lots of fun,” the post stated.

‘The Recruit’ spy series' first season began in December 2022. In the series Noah Centineo plays the role of a CIA lawyer Owen Hedricks. The web series, created by Alexi Hawley, follows the CIA lawyer as he navigates dangerous international conflicts. The lawyer gets entangled with Eastern European asset, who tries to expose her relationship to the agency. The lawyer risks his life as he tries to fulfil his duties.

Aarti Mann plays the role of Owen's co-worker Violet Ebner, who messes with him. Meanwhile, Colton Dunn is portrayed as another co-worker of Owen, Lester Kitchens, who is Violet's partner in crime.