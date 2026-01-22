Netflix releases first look pictures from 'Beef 2'

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Netflix has released first look pictures from the second season of its drama show "Beef", which is set to premiere on its platform on April 16.

Featuring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Meston and Cailee Spaeny in the lead roles, the show is created by Lee Sung Jin.

Netflix shared the pictures on its official X handle on Thursday. "Every relationship has its 'BEEF'. Here's your first look at Season 2, premiering April 16," it wrote.

Season two follows newly-engaged couple (Spaeny and Melton) who gets entangled in the unravelling marriage of their General Manager and his wife (Isaac and Mulligan).

"Both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband (Song Kang Ho)," read the official logline.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, with Lee returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Jake Schreier will also executive produce, alongside season one stars and executive producers Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

The first season of "Beef" featured Wong and Yeun as two individuals whose lives spiral out of control after a road rage incident.

The series, which premiered to widespread critical acclaim in 2023, went on to win eight Emmy Awards, including best limited or anthology series.