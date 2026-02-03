Netflix renews Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show for Season 5

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return to Netflix with the fifth season of his hit non-fiction series, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ set to return for 5th season The streaming giant confirmed the renewal on Tuesday as part of its 2026 India content slate unveiled at a special event. This marks another chapter in the expanding partnership between Netflix and the popular comedian, following four successful seasons of the show.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ first premiered on Netflix on 30 March 2024, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most talked-about Indian originals.

The series blends stand-up comedy, celebrity interviews, sketches and playful audience interaction, led by Sharma and his ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

Season 4 of the show launched in December 2025, building on earlier successes and drawing familiar viewers back for more laughs. This season featured a series of well-received episodes, with its first episode streaming from 20 December 2025. The format continues to mix celebrity guests with Sharma’s trademark humour, making it a regular weekend favourite on Netflix.

At the announcement event, Netflix India’s content chief spoke about the streamer’s broader 2026 plans, noting a commitment to “celebrate, entertain, and salute India, one story at a time”.

The inclusion of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ in the lineup underscores the confidence the platform has in the show’s ability to reach diverse audiences.

What to Expect from Season 5 While specific details about the Season 5 lineup are still under wraps, the renewal itself sets expectations high among fans. Netflix officially confirmed that after Season 4 wraps up — likely after its current 13–14 episode run — the show will return “later in 2026” for a fresh batch of episodes.

The series is likely to continue its successful format: comedy sketches, lively banter with celebrity guests, and spontaneous interactions that often lead to memorable moments. Over previous seasons, the show has featured a wide range of stars, including Bollywood actors, sports personalities and musicians, helping it connect with audiences across India and beyond.

Part of the appeal of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is how it taps into everyday humour while showcasing the charm of its cast. Sunil Grover, one of the show’s main performers, once described working on the series as “like a homecoming,” emphasising the close bond between the performers and their fans.

Although Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Season 5, the simple announcement has stirred excitement online. Fans of Sharma and the show’s ensemble have taken to social media to share their anticipation, while entertainment outlets have highlighted the show as one of the significant comedic offerings on Netflix’s 2026 slate.

The Show’s Journey and Impact The Great Indian Kapil Show is a continuation of Kapil Sharma’s legacy in Indian comedy. Sharma first rose to fame with Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, which were major television hits before the comedian moved to Netflix.

His transition to OTT began more than two years ago, and this series has played a key role in taking Indian comedy to a global audience through streaming.

The show’s popularity also reflects a wider trend in India’s entertainment landscape: viewers increasingly embrace streaming platforms for original content that blends humour with cultural familiarity. Netflix’s decision to extend the show into a fifth season suggests that this strategy is working, at least with a sizeable segment of its audience.

Despite the strong support from Netflix and its fans, the show’s move from television to streaming has not been without debate. Some viewers online have discussed whether the format works as well on OTT as it did on traditional TV, while others continue to praise its humour and accessibility.