Netflix reveals first look of Pride and Prejudice starring Louis Partridge, Emma Corrin. Fans express their scepticism

Netflix has officially started production on its new ‘Pride and Prejudice’ limited series, sharing a first look and revealing a star-studded supporting cast.

Filming is now underway in the U.K., with the show set to be a faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless 1813 novel.

The six-part series is led by Emma Corrin (The Crown, Nosferatu) as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as Mr. Darcy, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as the outspoken Mrs. Bennet.

Netflix Has Also Revealed The Entire Cast They are joined by Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, and Jamie Demetriou as the awkward Mr. Collins. Daryl McCormack will play Mr. Bingley, while Louis Partridge takes on the role of Mr. Wickham. Rhea Norwood plays Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly stars as Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw appears as the formidable Lady Catherine de Bourg.

Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery make their screen debuts as Mary and Kitty Bennet, completing the Bennet sisters’ lineup.

Additional cast includes Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero (Kaos), Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb and Isabella Sermon.

The series is directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) and written by Dolly Alderton, known for her work on Everything I Know About Love. Alderton also serves as executive producer alongside Corrin, Laura Lankester, Lyn, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. Lisa Osborne is producing the series.

Internet Reacts To the First Look The majority of the audience has expressed their scepticism. Many of them even asked whether Netflix's adaptation will match that of Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen's ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

One person commented, “Feels like Bridgerton’s success is making every studio rush into Regency again. Overkill? (sic).” Another person wrote, “Corrin is talented, but can anyone really match Keira Knightley’s Lizzie? (sic).”

Raising concerns about the colour palette, a third person wrote, “Why is literally everything drab, washed out, devoid of any actual color? This looks like one of those modern medieval films where everything is flipping GREY (sic).”