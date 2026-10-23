Netflix teams up with Hoichoi to bring Bengali entertainment to Hindi, Tamil, Telugu audience; check upcoming releases

Netflix and popular Bengali streamer Hoichoi are all set to collaborate to introduce acclaimed series, new premieres, adaptations and fresh original stories in Bengali to audiences across India. The partnership is set to bring all Hoichoi series to Netflix in the next two years. These shows will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, exclusively on the OTT app.
The list of Hoichoi shows on Netflix will feature 14 titles, including Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, Raat Abhi Baaki Hain, Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens and Parineeta: A Love Story and Mahanagar.
Spanning crime thrillers, detective mysteries, folklore horror, social and courtroom dramas, and romance, the upcoming titles are said to offer something for every mood, adding to the already available variety offered by the OTT giant.
New releases will also be available and released on the Hoichoi app. The first release will be The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi, a folklore horror series starring Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy and Paoli Dam. It will premiere on November 6. More release dates are expected to be announced later.
"Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time," read the official press note.
Hoichoi is a leading Bengali entertainment platform. It offers more than 2,000 hours of content, including 100+ original series, films, shorts, docu-series, and more.
"With a mission to bring the best of Bengali storytelling to a global audience, Hoichoi connects over 250 million Bengalis worldwide to their cultural roots through compelling, diverse, and engaging content. Launched in 2017 as the maiden venture of SVF’s new media arm, Hoichoi is spearheaded by Co- Founder Vishnu Mohta, who also serves as Executive Director of SVF. Building on its legacy in digital entertainment, Hoichoi expanded into theatrical filmmaking with the launch of Hoichoi Studios in 2023, its theatrical film production wing, further extending its commitment to powerful narratives and exceptional Bengali storytelling," added the note.