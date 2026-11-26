Amid the controversy surrounding the Pakistani web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix is likely to block the content for the Indian audience. Citing sources, ANI reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reached out to the OTT giant.
The Ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to ensure that no Pakistani content is made available to its subscribers in India. It seems that the centre has also reiterated its May 8, 2025 advisory amid multiple complaints over the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir among others.
According to a news agency, the Ministry has urged the streaming platform to comply with the advisory by maintaining the order which was previously communicated by the government in June 2025.
Last year, Netflix had said that it had not made any film or series originating in the neighbouring country available to Indian subscribers. The government has seemingly reminded Netflix of its commitment, which it is expected to follow. As a result, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo may not see its release in India.
However, Netflix has not yet commented in this matter publicly.
India is among the key markets for Netflix. Currently, it has approximately 20 million users in India, as per HSBC.
Reportedly, several complaints and representations have been received by the Ministry regarding the possible release of the web series. It is reported to premiere on OTT on December 4.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and stated that India should not allow Pakistani series to be aired in the country.
According to the AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association was seeking a "ban" on the series.
"On 8th May, 2025, the Indian Government's Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory which banned all Pakistani content, be it songs, podcasts, films, OTT streaming or social media. It was banned after the Pahalgam terror attack, when Pakistani terrorists killed 26 innocent people in front of their families and children. After that, the Indian Government took a decision," he said.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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