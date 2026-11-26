Amid the controversy surrounding the Pakistani web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix is likely to block the content for the Indian audience. Citing sources, ANI reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reached out to the OTT giant.
The Ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to ensure that no Pakistani content is made available to its subscribers in India. It seems that the centre has also reiterated its May 8, 2025 advisory amid multiple complaints over the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir among others.
According to a news agency, the Ministry has urged the streaming platform to comply with the advisory by maintaining the order which was previously communicated by the government in June 2025.
Last year, Netflix had said that it had not made any film or series originating in the neighbouring country available to Indian subscribers. The government has seemingly reminded Netflix of its commitment, which it is expected to follow. As a result, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo may not see its release in India.
However, Netflix has not yet commented in this matter publicly.
India is among the key markets for Netflix. Currently, it has approximately 20 million users in India, as per HSBC.
Reportedly, several complaints and representations have been received by the Ministry regarding the possible release of the web series. It is reported to premiere on OTT on December 4.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and stated that India should not allow Pakistani series to be aired in the country.
According to the AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association was seeking a "ban" on the series.
"On 8th May, 2025, the Indian Government's Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory which banned all Pakistani content, be it songs, podcasts, films, OTT streaming or social media. It was banned after the Pahalgam terror attack, when Pakistani terrorists killed 26 innocent people in front of their families and children. After that, the Indian Government took a decision," he said.