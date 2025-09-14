Netflix unveils ‘Kurukshetra’, its first Indian mythological anime retelling the Mahabharata with a bold new vision

Netflix India is making its first foray into animated Indian mythology with ‘Kurukshetra’, an ambitious new series that reimagines the Mahabharata for a modern audience.

‘Kurukshetra’ - Netflix India's debut into the world of animation based on Mahabharata Premiering on October 10, ‘Kurukshetra’ marks a major step in Netflix’s expanding original content slate and reflects a growing interest in culturally rooted storytelling with contemporary appeal.

Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, and produced by Tipping Point, Kurukshetra brings together an impressive creative team: Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare serve as producers, while Ujaan Ganguly takes on the roles of writer and director. In a special addition, legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar joins the project as its official lyricist, adding lyrical richness and emotional weight to the narrative.

What will ‘Kurukshetra’ be about? Unlike traditional retellings, ‘Kurukshetra’ presents the Mahabharata through a unique lens. Told from the viewpoints of 18 central warriors, the story dives deep into the inner struggles, moral dilemmas, and emotional toll of a war that changed the course of Indian mythology. Set across the 18 days of battle, the show will release in two parts, with nine episodes in each.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, shared the platform’s vision, “Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation.”

Creator Anu Sikka added her own perspective on the project’s depth and intention, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling.”

With this release, Netflix not only expands its genre offerings but also introduces Indian audiences to a format that has long been successful internationally: animated storytelling rooted in mythology. ‘Kurukshetra’ is expected to resonate with both older fans of the Mahabharata and younger viewers discovering it for the first time.

