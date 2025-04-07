Netflix users in UK could face ₹ 1 lakh fine for watching new live show without TV licence: Report

Netflix users in the UK are being urged to check their TV licence status before tuning into the platform’s latest live offering or risk being slapped with a hefty fine of up to £1,000 (Approx ₹1 lakh), Mirror.co.uk reports.
While Netflix has traditionally allowed subscribers to stream shows and movies without a TV licence, the rules are different for live content.
“A TV licence is needed to watch live content on streaming services, watch or record a TV programme on any channel, and when using BBC iPlayer,” a spokesperson previously stated, according to Mirror.co.uk.
The TV Licensing website outlines that without a licence, viewers cannot legally watch or record live TV on any platform, including BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and now, Netflix’s live shows.
The current penalty for watching live broadcasts without a licence can reach up to £1,000. Meanwhile, a standard colour TV licence currently costs £169.50 per year or £14.12 per month via direct debit. From April 1, 2025, the fee increased to £174.50, following a government-confirmed adjustment.
Non-live content remains licence-free for Netflix viewers. But for anything live, from comedy specials to major sporting events, UK residents need to ensure they’re legally compliant.