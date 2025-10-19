Netflix’s Good News goes viral for actor Hong Kyung’s trilingual skills. Netizens are in love

South Korean actor Hong Kyung has captured global attention with his electrifying performance in Netflix’s latest release, Good News.

Internet is in love with actor Hong Kyung, thanks to his trilingual skills! Portraying air force lieutenant Seo Go-myung, Hong navigates the tense 1970 Japan Airlines hijacking using his remarkable command of English, Japanese, and Korean.

Clips of his trilingual dialogue have gone viral on X, generating over 342,000 engagements, as viewers praise his flawless accents, tonal precision, and screen charisma.

Fans have been quick to comment, with reactions ranging from awe at his linguistic skill—“Why is his accent so perfect?? Bro’s out here speaking 3 languages like it’s nothing 😭🔥 (sic)”—to admiration of his on-screen presence, calling him “so attractive it’s distracting (sic)” and comparing him to other South Korean stars like Gong Yoo.

Hong’s performance has become a focal point, with audiences declaring that they are watching the film primarily to witness his acting prowess.

Hong Kyung's acting prowess and skills The attention comes as a testament to Hong Kyung’s ability to fully inhabit complex characters, blending intelligence, charm, and authenticity. His portrayal of Seo Go-myung is not only technically impressive but also emotionally engaging, grounding the film’s high-stakes narrative in a deeply human perspective.

The actor’s commitment to mastering three languages for the role has sparked discussions about his dedication and versatility, making him a standout in a growing pool of South Korean talent gaining international recognition.

More about Good News Good News, directed and co-written by Byun Sung-hyun, is a 2025 South Korean disaster black comedy that reimagines the hijacking incident with a mix of suspense and dark humour.

Co-starring Sul Kyung-gu and Ryoo Seung-bum, the film follows a team of South Korean agents tasked with diverting a hijacked passenger plane to Seoul by any means necessary.

Premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, the film launched globally on Netflix on October 18, gaining attention for its gripping narrative and innovative blend of historical drama and comedy.

