Netflix’s 'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes most-watched film ever with 236 million views

Netflix's animated film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has become the most-watched movie in the streaming platform’s history, with a total of 236 million views. It has now overtaken ‘Red Notice’, the 2021 action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which previously held the top spot with 230.9 million views.

Advertisement

The film tells the story of a K-pop girl group who secretly fight mythical monsters while also performing to sold-out crowds. It became an instant hit after its release on 20 June and was the most-streamed movie on Netflix last week alone, gaining an additional 25.4 million views.

Advertisement

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ also received a limited cinema release last weekend, a rare move for Netflix. While the company didn’t release official box office figures, sources suggest the film earned between $18 million and $20 million, making it the top-grossing film of the weekend.

The movie was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who also co-wrote the script with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo voiced the main characters.

The soundtrack, featuring original music by well-known producers and songwriters like Ejae, Jenna Andrews and Lindgren, also saw strong chart success.