Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters is TIME's Breakthrough of the Year

The animated musical-fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters has been named TIME’s Breakthrough of the Year for 2025, a recognition of the movie’s staggering global impact.

KPop Demon Hunters is TIME's Breakthrough of the Year The film centres on a fictional K-pop girl group, Huntr/x — three idols who double as demon hunters — blending pop culture, fantasy and Korean-inspired aesthetics.

Released on 20 June 2025, the movie quickly became a global phenomenon on Netflix. In a matter of months, it racked up over 300 million views worldwide, making it not only the platform’s most-watched movie, but also the first to cross that milestone.

The post was shared on TIME's official Instagram page, where they wrote, “Netflix hit 'KPop Demon Hunters' is TIME's Breakthrough of the Year. Celebrities from Andy Samberg to Kelly Clarkson declared their love for the movie, while 'Fortnite' began allowing players to purchase 'Demon Hunters' “skins” for their characters. Novak Djokovic danced to its infectious track “Soda Pop” after winning a quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open (sic).”

Also Read | KPop Demon Hunters trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami react to Grammy nods

“Parenting guru Dr. Becky Kennedy created a guide to watching the movie with kids and promoted it to her millions of Instagram followers. Cast members performed on 'The Tonight Show' and in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live,' in a sketch in which host Bad Bunny berates his friends for failing to grasp the movie’s brilliance,” read the caption.

Its soundtrack — powered by catchy songs like Golden, Soda Pop and others — climbed global music charts, with “Golden” becoming a stand-out hit.

The various accolades received by KPop Demon Hunters KPop Demon Hunters continues its cultural takeover as it heads into the 2026 awards season with an impressive slate of major nominations.

At the forthcoming Grammy Awards on 1 February 2026, the film’s breakout anthem “Golden” has emerged as a frontrunner, scoring nominations for Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, and Best Remixed Recording for David Guetta’s rework of the track.

The film’s soundtrack as a whole is also in contention for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, marking one of the rare moments a Korean-led animated project has made such a sweeping impact across the Recording Academy’s top categories.

Its awards momentum extends firmly into Hollywood as well. At the Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song – Motion Picture, signalling both critical and commercial recognition for the Netflix hit.

Just days earlier, on 4 January 2026, the film will compete at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, where it has secured nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for “Golden,” credited to Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy.