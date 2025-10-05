Netflix’s latest K-drama ‘Genie: Make A Wish’ faces backlash over alleged misrepresentation of Islamic beliefs

Netflix’s new fantasy K-drama ‘Genie: Make A Wish’ has come under intense criticism following its release, with viewers accusing the show of disrespecting Islamic teachings and misrepresenting religious concepts.

The controversy erupted soon after the series premiered, with many social media users calling for a boycott.

Social media reactions ‘Genie: Make A Wish’ The series, which centres around a mystical being granting wishes to a human protagonist, has been accused of “romanticising” Iblis — a figure in Islam associated with ultimate evil.

Several viewers have taken issue with the show’s use of the term, claiming it distorts its deeply religious meaning for entertainment.

One user wrote, “Barely 2 minutes into #GenieMakeAWish and I’m supposed to sit through this. Why on earth would they adopt the whole Iblis concept straight from Islam?? In our faith he’s literally the embodiment of ultimate evil & now like we’re really meant to root for an Iblis love arc?? Nahhh (sic).”

Another post read, “To all Muslims: a new K-drama Genie, Make a Wish has crossed the line. Qur’anic words twisted. ‘Iblis’ romanticised. This is blatant disrespect to our religion. Please spread awareness & stand firm in boycotting (sic).”

While the majority of reactions have been critical, a few viewers have attempted to clarify the confusion. One user noted, “Since it’s a complicated topic yet I want to say Iblis & Genie are two different creatures. Iblis can’t grant human wishes & not live in a lamp. Genie doesn’t want to corrupt humans and was created to serve humans (sic).”

Others criticised Netflix for what they see as a pattern of cultural insensitivity. “I stopped watching K-dramas years ago bcz they started pushing agendas & BS through Netflix. But ‘Genie: Make a Wish’ takes it to another level — they’re starting to misrepresent Islam & distort Islamic beliefs (sic),” another viewer wrote.

Social media continues to flood with reactions, with one comment summing up the sentiment: “Watched Genie Make A Wish ep 1 without knowing the plot and controversies whatsoever and it’s genuinely… bad… and as a Muslim I’m genuinely weirded out because what’s the writer on? My religion is NOT your costume (sic).”