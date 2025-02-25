The upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama, Scandal, is set to begin filming in March 2025. The series is a television adaptation of the 2003 South Korean film Untold Scandal and will be directed by Jung Ji Woo. According to What’s on Netflix, the drama has officially moved into pre-production, with filming expected to last six months and wrap up by September 2025.

Expected release in 2026 With filming scheduled until mid-September 2025, a 2025 release is unlikely. Instead, Scandal is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2026. Given Netflix’s usual post-production timeline for K-dramas, fans can anticipate the series to premiere in the first half of 2026.

Plot overview As Scandal is based on Untold Scandal, it is expected to follow a similar storyline. As per What's on Netflix, the drama is set towards the end of the Joseon Dynasty, where Madam Jo, despite appearing as a devoted wife, secretly resents societal restrictions and engages in discreet relationships. She shares a complex history with Jo Won, a scholar skilled in martial arts and an expert in seduction. Their relationship is built on high-stakes games of seduction and hidden emotions. Madam Jo manipulates Jo Won into seducing So Ok, an innocent woman who is set to become her husband’s concubine, setting the stage for an intense and dramatic storyline.

Cast and characters Son Ye Jin returns to K-Dramas Son Ye Jin, well-known for her role in Crash Landing on You, will play the role of Lady Cho (Madam Jo). She has also starred in Something in the Rain and Thirty-Nine. Scandal marks her return to K-dramas after a four-year hiatus, as her last drama, Thirty-Nine, aired in 2022.

Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Jo Won Ji Chang Wook, who was last seen on Netflix in Welcome to Samdal-ri, will portray Jo Won. The actor has an impressive lineup of projects, including Twelve, Fabricated City, and Gangnam B-Side. His previous Netflix dramas include The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in the City, and Backstreet Rookie.

Han Sun Hwa joins the cast Actress Han Sun Hwa has been confirmed as part of the cast of Scandal. This will mark her first Netflix project. She is best known for her leading roles in Work Later, Drink Now, Undercover, School 2017, and My Sweet Mobster.

Production timeline Pre-production: Confirmed and currently underway

Filming start date: Mid-March 2025

Filming duration: Six months (expected to wrap by mid-September 2025)

Expected Netflix release: 2026