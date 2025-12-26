Netflix's Stranger Things 5 bonanza includes a cheeky Christmas wish and new profile icons – ‘Choose your fighter’

Netflix marks the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 with a cheeky Christmas wish and interesting new profile icons.

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2 released worldwide on 25 December. In India, the hit show was dropped on 26 December at 6:30 AM IST.

A Christmas wish for Stranger Things fans Marking the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 on Christmas, Netflix changed its bio on X to “MERRY STRANGEMAS”

View full Image Screengrab of Netflix's X profile

Netflix India's bio was changed to: “It is time 👀”

Gift from Netflix Netflix also played Santa for Stranger Things fans, gifting them new profile icons featuring iconic characters from the hit series, and asked them to “Choose your fighter.”