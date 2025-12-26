Subscribe

Netflix's Stranger Things 5 bonanza includes a cheeky Christmas wish and new profile icons – ‘Choose your fighter’

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2 released worldwide on 25 December. In India, the hit show was dropped on 26 December at 6:30 AM IST.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Dec 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5
Netflix marks the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 with a cheeky Christmas wish and interesting new profile icons.

A Christmas wish for Stranger Things fans

Marking the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 on Christmas, Netflix changed its bio on X to “MERRY STRANGEMAS”

Screengrab of Netflix's X profile

Netflix India's bio was changed to: “It is time 👀”

Gift from Netflix

Netflix also played Santa for Stranger Things fans, gifting them new profile icons featuring iconic characters from the hit series, and asked them to “Choose your fighter.”

Announcing the Christmas gift, alongside the release of Stranger Things 5, the OTT giant said, “Choose your fighter. STRANGER THINGS 5 PROFILE ICONS NOW AVAILABLE.”

 
 
Netflix India
