Netizens allege rookie mistakes in Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer, spot Google Gemini logo: ‘Exploiting fans…’

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay is all set to release his last film, Jana Nayagan. Ahead of the release, the much-awaited trailer of the Tamil release was dropped by the makers. Within 24 hours of the trailer release, many on the internet expressed their shock and disappointment at the alleged use of AI in the trailer.

Many spotted an AI watermark in one of the scenes of the trailer.

Netizens allege AI use in Jana Nayagan trailer Released on Saturday, the trailer of Jana Nayagan featured Vijay as a cop who sets out to seek vengeance. In one of the scenes from the trailer, someone is seen wielding a shotgun. Within that moment, a logo similar to the Google Gemini watermark appeared in the bottom right corner. The video has been shared by multiple accounts on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify these videos on social media in the alleged trailer.

Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Using gemini ai for remake movie too.”

In the comments, many slammed the film team while others mocked. Among them, a user wrote, “Such a rookie mistake team of #JanaNayaganTrailer. Who is the editor lmfao (sic).”

“Beginners mistakes (sic),” added another.

Yet another said, “400cr budget but ai endi ra babu ( ₹400 crore budget, but what is this nonsense, man?)”

A few expressed their doubts. One user wrote, “What’s wrong? It's ok they can use.” “So jobless u gotta sit and edit this and spread hate wow… find some life (sic),” added a different user.

Someone else wrote, “Looks like #JanaNayagan Makers are taking audience for granted! Using Google Gemini AI shots in the trailer even without removing logo is shocking! Using AI for such simple shots is alarming & raising doubts on filmmaking standards! Making these AI films and exploiting fans with high ticket prices is unacceptable (sic).”

“These shots are just done by just using @GeminiApp AI, not even bothered to removed water marks also. Salute for giving credits to AI genuinely. What is this #JanaNayaganTrailer?”

When will Jana Nayagan release? Jana Nayagan is set to release in theatres on January 9 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

Besides Vijay in the lead, Jana Nayagan also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Lyrics are penned by Arivu.