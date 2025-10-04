'Get ready for YJHD 2': Netizens react as Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share warm hug, head to Delhi together

Former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone created a social media frenzy after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. What made it even more notable is that it was Padukone's first public appearance since her exit from the much-talked-about sequel, Kalki 2898 AD.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a hug Several videos of her from the airport have now surfaced online. She kept it casual in an all-dark grey co-ord set.

In a video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving in his car, dressed head-to-toe in black. Before making his way into the terminal, he crossed paths with Deepika Padukone, who greeted him with a smile and a wave. The two boarded the same airport shuttle, where they shared a warm hug before heading towards their flight.

While many wondered if they were travelling together, it was confirmed when fresh clips showed them arriving in Delhi together.

Padukone and Kapoor were seen walking side by side, exchanging another friendly hug before heading to their respective cars.

While the reason behind her Delhi visit remains unknown, Ranbir is reportedly in the capital for the grand launch of his sneaker brand, Arks. He had shared during his recent birthday live session on Instagram with fans that he would be attending the store launch event.

Watch:

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to see the two reunite. Their unexpected airport reunion had fans buzzing with excitement, with many wishing for a much-awaited Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen together onscreen in Tamasha (2015).

A fan wrote in the comments, “Get ready for YJHD 2! Maybe shoot is in progress.” “Purane Romantic din yad aa gaye dono ko (reminds me of their romance from past),” added another.

Someone else also commented, “Loved them.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was recently replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, also starring Prabhas. However, it is not the only project she has lost recently.

While Padukone is no longer a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, she won't be starring in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Padukone will now be associated with the film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, as a producer.

She now has two films in the pipeline- one with Allu Arjun and Atlee and another with Shah Rukh Khan in King.